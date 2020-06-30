Nets Rumors: Jacque Vaughn to Receive 'A True Shot at Getting' Head Coach Job

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn talks with players during the first half of the NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls at the Barclays Center, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Jacque Vaughn has only been the interim coach of the Brooklyn Nets for two games since replacing Kenny Atkinson, but Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported the team has "every intention of giving Vaughn a true shot at getting the job." 

Atkinson was fired in March following a 28-34 record to start the 2019-20 season. The Nets went 2-0 under Vaughn before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus. 

Brooklyn enters the restarted season in Orlando with the seventh-best record in the Eastern Conference.

    

