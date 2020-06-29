Video: Cam Newton Addresses Panthers Exit After Signing Patriots Contract

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton released a video on Monday entitled "Farewell Carolina, Hello New England," in which he addressed the Carolina Panthers' decision to part ways with him after nine seasons:

The video, which featured in-game highlight clips and snapshots of Newton working out and rehabbing injuries this offseason, also captured his thoughts on March 17 when the Panthers dropped a report saying the 2015 NFL MVP had requested a trade.

Publicly, Newton fired back with an Instagram post telling the organization to "stop with the word play" while questioning the team's framing of the situation:

Newton reiterated those feelings in the video.

"I'm angry. I feel let down, but at the same time, I'm not bitter," Newton said while working out on a treadmill. "... I never once, and I'll say this right now, never once wanted to leave Carolina. Don't let them make you believe. It was their decision. I stuck with it, and I knew that, so I asked for a trade."

He also said that he understood the league was a business and that he appreciated head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper and general manager Marty Hurney.

As seen in the recently released video, Newton noted in March that he didn't know what his next step was but that there would be one.

Three months later, that next step has materialized with the quarterback signing a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the Pats for his 10th NFL campaign.