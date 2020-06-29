CM Punk Tweets on Promos, Roman Reigns Talks Return; Becky Lynch on Gronk's Show

David Dermer/Associated Press

CM Punk Praises AJ Lee for All-Time Promo List

The anniversary of CM Punk's pipe bomb promo led to recent discussions regarding the greatest promos in wrestling history. While many view Punk's promo as the greatest in the modern era, he took time to praise his wife, AJ Lee, for being the only women's promo recognized among the all-time greats by BT Sport:

Lee's 2013 promo ripping the cast of Total Divas is seen as one of the seminal moments that helped change women's wrestling. While she left the company before the so-called "revolution," Lee planted the seeds of real character work, along with in-ring bona fides that would help the likes of Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair ascend to the top of the card.

Still only 33 years old, it's fair to wonder whether she might be more likely to return for a one-off appearance than Punk on WWE television.

Reigns Opens Up on Decision to Not Participate in WWE Events During Pandemic

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE programming since March, and it's unlikely he will be back anytime soon due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reigns has a compromised immune system after twice being diagnosed with cancer, and he recently told the Hindu MetroPlus that he made a decision to withdraw from competition for his family.

"For me, I just had to make a choice for my family. [WWE] has done everything that they can to make it the safest work environment possible," Roman said. "It is not the workplace that I was necessarily concerned about. The decision was taken mainly because each performer travels so much, and we are all such a diverse group and from all over the place. I'm not convinced, and I can't trust the fact that everybody is taking it as seriously and locking themselves down at home like I am.