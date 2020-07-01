WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time in eight years, The Great American Bash returned, this time as a special edition of WWE NXT. The opening night of the event featured some huge first-time matches.

Sasha Banks returned to NXT flanked by Bayley to fight Io Shirai. Two of the best wrestlers in the company, this was a showcase of top talent in the women's division.

Roderick Strong continued to battle his personal demon as he stepped into the ring with Dexter Lumis in NXT's first-ever Strap Match. The Messiah of the Backbreaker has been running scared for weeks, but he finally had to face his fear or get choked out.

While Shirai was battling an NXT legend, the young stars of the black-and-gold brand got a chance to earn a title opportunity against the NXT women's champion. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai fought to become the new No. 1 contender.

Oney Lorcan has always run head-first into a fight, so he put the challenge out to Timothy Thatcher for a pure brawl. William Regal agreed to this sure-to-be vicious clash.

Rhea Ripley put her future on the line in a handicap match, battling both Aliyah and Robert Stone. The Nightmare agreed to join The Robert Stone Brand if she lost.

This was one of the biggest NXT events of the entire year, built on a strong card and some of the top talent WWE has to offer.