WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
For the first time in eight years, The Great American Bash returned, this time as a special edition of WWE NXT. The opening night of the event featured some huge first-time matches.
Sasha Banks returned to NXT flanked by Bayley to fight Io Shirai. Two of the best wrestlers in the company, this was a showcase of top talent in the women's division.
Roderick Strong continued to battle his personal demon as he stepped into the ring with Dexter Lumis in NXT's first-ever Strap Match. The Messiah of the Backbreaker has been running scared for weeks, but he finally had to face his fear or get choked out.
While Shirai was battling an NXT legend, the young stars of the black-and-gold brand got a chance to earn a title opportunity against the NXT women's champion. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai fought to become the new No. 1 contender.
Oney Lorcan has always run head-first into a fight, so he put the challenge out to Timothy Thatcher for a pure brawl. William Regal agreed to this sure-to-be vicious clash.
Rhea Ripley put her future on the line in a handicap match, battling both Aliyah and Robert Stone. The Nightmare agreed to join The Robert Stone Brand if she lost.
This was one of the biggest NXT events of the entire year, built on a strong card and some of the top talent WWE has to offer.
Fatal 4-Way Elimination: Mia Yim vs. Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai
After early chaos, Candice LeRae took a back elbow from Tegan Nox into a corner big boot from Dakota Kai. With The Poison Pixie dazed, Mia Yim put away her rival with the Protect Yo Neck for the first elimination. LaRae is eliminated.
The Captain of Team Kick found herself outnumbered against a pair of enemies. Kai barely kicked out of a pinfall with Nox and The HBIC stacked on top of her. After a miscommunication where Nox was hit by Sole Food, Kai snuck in with O'Connor Roll on The HBIC for three. Yim is eliminated.
With Raquel Gonzalez banned from ringside, The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard finally got her revenge. She survived The Captain of Team Kick's best shots then hit the Molly Go Round into the Shiniest Wizard for the win.
Result
Nox def. Kai, Yim and LeRae to become the new No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship.
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was a fantastic opener to the night. While it was disappointing for LaRae to go out before the first commercial break, everyone else got a chance to shine. This was Yim's match until her elimination, flying around the ring.
After The HBIC's elimination, the third edition of Kai vs. Nox was as physical and memorable as expected. It was great to see the Welsh Superstar get this big opportunity. She has needed the right spotlight to take over NXT. That begins with matches with Io Shirai to prove her talent.
Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher
Oney Lorcan wanted a match with Timothy Thatcher, and he got exactly what he wanted. This got physical on the mat. The two men grappled in a classic catch-as-catch-can style match as Thatcher wore down the left arm of Lorcan.
It seemed like Lorcan was invulnerable. He kept getting back up from a vicious series of technical holds. However, he ran out of energy against the vicious assault of Thatcher, who locked in a Fujiwara armbar to force a tap out.
Result
Thatcher def. Lorcan by submission.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was as fun a brawl as one would expect from these two. They leaned into their chops and technical holds. Lorcan and Thatcher left each other bruised, and it was the most either man has felt truly dangerous in the ring.
The only problem here was the lack of build up, which made it obvious only Thatcher could win. The lack of drama held back a contest that could have been the showstealer if Lorcan was treated with more respect.
Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah and Robert Stone
Robert Stone walked in shockingly confident, and he showed why, thanks to his surprising chemistry with Aliyah. He managed to get in the right position for his client at many points, allowing them to wear down Rhea Ripley with focused strikes.
Aliyah locked in a crossface, and Stone locked in a Boston crab. The dynamic started to fall apart when Stone got in the way of Aliyah pinning Ripley. The Nightmare dumped Aliyah between the legs of Stone. She then locked in the Prism Trap on both competitors for side-by-side submissions.
Result
Ripley def. Aliyah and Stone by submission.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was not a great match, but it was an entertaining segment. Stone and Aliyah showed some chemistry while Ripley was able to show her strength. Her feats of strength against both competitors made her look truly unstoppable in a way she hadn't even looked as NXT women's champion.
Hopefully, this will end Stone's obsession with The Nightmare. He can move on, trying to build up Aliyah. Meanwhile, Ripley can get back to fighting for her title.