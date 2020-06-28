MLS Announces 18 Players, 6 Staff Members Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 28, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 21: An official MLS match ball is seen on the pitch during warm-up prior to the MLS match between the Houston Dynamo and the Los Angeles Galaxy at StubHub Center on March 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Dynamo and the Galaxy played to a 1-1 draw. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Major League Soccer announced Sunday 18 players and six staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.  

The league has conducted a total of 668 tests of players dating back to early June. Players have been tested every other day since training began as clubs prepare to travel to Orlando, Florida, for the MLS is Back tournament that starts July 8. 

     

