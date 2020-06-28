MLS Announces 18 Players, 6 Staff Members Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Major League Soccer announced Sunday 18 players and six staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league has conducted a total of 668 tests of players dating back to early June. Players have been tested every other day since training began as clubs prepare to travel to Orlando, Florida, for the MLS is Back tournament that starts July 8.

