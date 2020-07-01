Realistic Offseason Trades NBA Fanbases Wouldn't See Coming

4 of 5

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns receive: Victor Oladipo

Indiana Pacers receive: Ricky Rubio, Mikal Bridges, 2020 first-round pick (top-three protected)

Barring a miraculous run in the Magic Kingdom, the Suns will be looking at a 10th straight season without the playoffs and second since Devin Booker said he was "done" being left out of the postseason. Phoenix can't afford to live in the moment, especially since Booker's buddies Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell have already joined forces in Minnesota and might be in his ear about all the Gopher State has to offer.

The Suns should aggressively seek out every opportunity for an impact addition. They might find what they're looking for in the Circle City, where Oladipo and the Pacers haven't discussed an extension since talks fizzled before the season. Back then, a four-year, $80 million offer was mentioned, and things unsurprisingly fell apart from there, per SNY's Ian Begley.

If Indiana has cold feet about Oladipo's 2021 free agency, this is the time for Phoenix to strike. He's a risky investment given his future uncertainty and recent injury woes (49 appearances between this season and last), but his best-case-scenario version puts the Suns at least in annual playoff races, if not eventually fighting for home-court advantage in the first round.

His defensive versatility would make life easier on Booker, whose shot creation would keep Oladipo from having to do too much. Deandre Ayton could turn this into a star trio with similar two-way growth as he displayed this season, while Kelly Oubre Jr. would fill in all the glue-guy cracks. This could be an interesting quartet sooner than later.

If the Pacers decide Oladipo is leaving—or they don't want to pay him after his uneven play on this side of his knee injury—this return toes the line between remaining competitive and brightening the future. The ceiling and floor both rise simultaneously if everything goes according to plan.

Rubio joins Malcolm Brogdon in an interchangeable backcourt, and they team with Domantas Sabonis to provide overloaded amounts of passing and creativity. Bridges bulks up the wings with his three-and-D game, and the draft pick potentially adds a lottery prospect to what's already among the Association's deepest rosters.