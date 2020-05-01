Report: Sports Suspension Due to Coronavirus Will Cost at Least $12 Billion

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The sports industry stands to lose billions of dollars as a result of seasons being suspended or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per an analysis conducted for ESPN by the St. Louis-based Washington University's sports business program leader, Patrick Rishe, the entire industry stands to lose at least $12 billion in revenue and hundreds of thousands of jobs because of the shutdown.

