Report: Sports Suspension Due to Coronavirus Will Cost at Least $12 Billion

Report: Sports Suspension Due to Coronavirus Will Cost at Least $12 BillionMay 1, 2020
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
The sports industry stands to lose billions of dollars as a result of seasons being suspended or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Per an analysis conducted for ESPN by the St. Louis-based Washington University's sports business program leader, Patrick Rishe, the entire industry stands to lose at least $12 billion in revenue and hundreds of thousands of jobs because of the shutdown.
