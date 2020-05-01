Report: Sports Suspension Due to Coronavirus Will Cost at Least $12 Billion

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)
The sports industry stands to lose billions of dollars as a result of seasons being suspended or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Per an analysis conducted for ESPN by the St. Louis-based Washington University's sports business program leader, Patrick Rishe, the entire industry stands to lose at least $12 billion in revenue and hundreds of thousands of jobs because of the shutdown. 

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

