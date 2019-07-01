Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Heat Have 'Engaged' Wizards in Talks

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are reportedly "engaged" in trade talks with the Washington Wizards to potentially acquire Bradley Beal, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The Wizards have told the Heat that Beal won't be traded, but Miami "loves" the guard and could attempt to figure out other options, including taking on John Wall's contract.

The Heat have already made a big splash in free agency, adding Jimmy Butler on a four-year, $142 million deal, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Adding Beal would turn the team into a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference, but there are already issues with the salary cap without any more additions.

Miami has attempted to complete the Butler deal through a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the squad has been trying to find a third team to facilitate the move, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

The team tried to clear room by sending Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Mo Harkless and Meyers Leonard, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, but there are more moves to be done.

Still, the Heat can keep the dream alive of once again pairing together multiple All-Stars in South Beach.

Beal is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 25.6 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, all of which were personal highs. He showed he can thrive without Wall, although the Wizards struggled as a team without another star.

Pairing him with Butler, who remains one of the top two-way players in the NBA, could make the Heat as formidable as they have been since LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were playing together.

With that said, Washington appears determined to keep their 26-year-old guard and build around him going forward.