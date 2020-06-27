Video: Dwayne Haskins Works Out with Antonio Brown, Terrell Owens, Jerry Jeudy

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 27, 2020

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 22: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins scrambles with the ball in the first half against the New York Giants at FedExField on December 22, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is getting ready for his second NFL season by working out with Denver Broncos rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy, Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and free-agent wideout Antonio Brown, a four-time All-Pro.

Haskins hit Jeudy for a pass that flew at least 50 yards:

He also connected with Brown on a few passes at night:

Owens made an appearance, seen here at the end of the video:

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith and Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins also worked out with Haskins.

The ex-Ohio State star played in nine games last season and made seven starts. He completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 6.72 yards per attempt, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. 

Haskins struggled in the early going, throwing just three touchdowns in his first seven games.

But he excelled in his final two contests, tossing four touchdowns, zero interceptions and completing 72.1 percent of his passes.

He notably went 12-of-15 for 133 yards and a pair of scores against the New York Giants before exiting with an ankle injury.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Haskins will open his 2020 regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sept. 13.     

Related

    Dwayne Haskins Offseason Workouts 🎥

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Dwayne Haskins Offseason Workouts 🎥

    Scott Jennings
    via Hogs Haven

    NFL Teams to Get Anti-Racism Training in July, Troy Vincent Says

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Teams to Get Anti-Racism Training in July, Troy Vincent Says

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Redskins WR Emanuel Hall Tears Achilles During Workout

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Redskins WR Emanuel Hall Tears Achilles During Workout

    Scott Jennings
    via Hogs Haven

    Predicting Top Landing Spots for Josh Gordon 🔮

    With a potential reinstatement coming soon, a few teams stand out as good fits for the WR

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting Top Landing Spots for Josh Gordon 🔮

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report