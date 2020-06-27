Video: Dwayne Haskins Works Out with Antonio Brown, Terrell Owens, Jerry Jeudy

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is getting ready for his second NFL season by working out with Denver Broncos rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy, Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and free-agent wideout Antonio Brown, a four-time All-Pro.

Haskins hit Jeudy for a pass that flew at least 50 yards:

He also connected with Brown on a few passes at night:

Owens made an appearance, seen here at the end of the video:

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith and Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins also worked out with Haskins.

The ex-Ohio State star played in nine games last season and made seven starts. He completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 6.72 yards per attempt, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Haskins struggled in the early going, throwing just three touchdowns in his first seven games.

But he excelled in his final two contests, tossing four touchdowns, zero interceptions and completing 72.1 percent of his passes.

He notably went 12-of-15 for 133 yards and a pair of scores against the New York Giants before exiting with an ankle injury.

Haskins will open his 2020 regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sept. 13.