16 of 302 NBA Players Tested Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Restart

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association issued a joint statement Friday to announce 16 players tested positive for COVID-19 from 302 tests conducted Tuesday.

"Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician," the statement read.

The testing is part of the league's preparations to restart the 2019-20 season in July after it was halted March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.