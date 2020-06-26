16 of 302 NBA Players Tested Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Restart

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association issued a joint statement Friday to announce 16 players tested positive for COVID-19 from 302 tests conducted Tuesday.

"Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician," the statement read.

The testing is part of the league's preparations to restart the 2019-20 season in July after it was halted March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

                 

