BIG3 Planning Foundation to Help Retired NBA, WNBA Players with Social Justice

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

TORONTO, ON - JULY 27: BIG3 logos on the court ahead of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Scotiabank Arena on July 27, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/BIG3/Getty Images)
Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The BIG3 announced plans Thursday to launch a foundation that will address a number of critical social justice issues.

The organization would work with former NBA and WNBA players and offer funding for "new business ventures, education, charitable endeavors and assistant in post-career lives." The BIG3 would also help provide "funds and support for ex-players to give back to their communities," among other ventures.

The killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, among others, have led many Americans to demand meaningful reforms geared toward systemic racism, social inequality and police brutality.

The BIG3's announcement comes after the NBA said it was working with the National Basketball Players Association "to address the game's role in facilitating solutions to the persistent inequities plaguing the Black community."

The league didn't lay out concrete steps because the final agreement is yet to be completed.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

As the NBA prepares to resume the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida, in late July, some players have expressed reservations over the plan for fear it could detract from the ongoing protests.

Related

    Vince Carter Officially Done

    NBA legend announces his retirement after 22-year career: ‘I’m officially done’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vince Carter Officially Done

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 1998 NBA Draft 📝

    See where Vince Carter, Dirk and more go in our re-draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting the 1998 NBA Draft 📝

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron: 'I Want the Betterment of People, No Matter Skin Color'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron: 'I Want the Betterment of People, No Matter Skin Color'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Malcolm Brogdon Has COVID-19

    Pacers guard confirms he tested positive for COVID-19: 'I'm doing well. ... I plan to join my teammates in Orlando'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Malcolm Brogdon Has COVID-19

    Indiana Pacers
    via Indiana Pacers