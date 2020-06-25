BIG3 Planning Foundation to Help Retired NBA, WNBA Players with Social Justice

BIG3 Planning Foundation to Help Retired NBA, WNBA Players with Social JusticeJune 25, 2020
The BIG3 announced plans Thursday to launch a foundation that will address a number of critical social justice issues.
The organization would work with former NBA and WNBA players and offer funding for "new business ventures, education, charitable endeavors and assistant in post-career lives." The BIG3 would also help provide "funds and support for ex-players to give back to their communities," among other ventures.
The killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, among others, have led many Americans to demand meaningful reforms geared toward systemic racism, social inequality and police brutality.
The BIG3's announcement comes after the NBA said it was working with the National Basketball Players Association "to address the game's role in facilitating solutions to the persistent inequities plaguing the Black community."
The league didn't lay out concrete steps because the final agreement is yet to be completed.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers' Dwight Howard in statement to @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: "Our main objective is to raise awareness and gain transparency...Many of our fellow players are afraid to voice their concerns and are continuing to follow along with what they believe they have to." https://t.co/dfTlSPBwpV
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Avery Bradley helped organize a Lakers-wide social media post recently: "If you ain't wit us, we ain't wit you." The message was intended "for all those who have more financial power than us, but aren't taking a bigger stance when our community needs you," Bradley tells ESPN. https://t.co/C0bH2FJtyu
As the NBA prepares to resume the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida, in late July, some players have expressed reservations over the plan for fear it could detract from the ongoing protests.
