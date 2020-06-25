WWE's Kayla Braxton Deletes Twitter Account After 2nd COVID-19 Diagnosis

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton deactivated her Twitter account after confirming she tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. 

"It's been an emotionally taxing several weeks so I'm going to take a little hiatus from social media," Braxton originally wrote (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton). "In the meantime, be safe. Be healthy. And please, be kind."

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Wednesday that multiple WWE employees, including in-ring performers, tested positive for the coronavirus. Announcer Renee Young announced she was among the group.

Andrew Feldman of ESPN.com reported June 16 that WWE had temporarily halted its television production schedule after someone who attended a June 9 taping was diagnosed with COVID-19. Feldman also shared a statement from Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, WWE's associate medical director, who said WWE would begin testing its employees before resuming its taping schedule.

In March, WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon explained what the company was doing to limit the spread of the coronavirus, per Variety's Joe Otterson:

"At a typical event, talent are milling about, they're at catering or wherever when they're not actually in part of the show. That's not allowed now. There's extensive testing and screening when you first come in the facility regardless of whether you're a talent, a crew member, or anyone else. Working with our doctors, you have your temperature taken. If you have a temperature over 100.4 degrees, you are automatically asked to leave."

In early June, Triple H was noncommittal when asked whether employees were being tested.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

WWE has continued to broadcast Raw, NXT, SmackDown and its scheduled pay-per-views throughout the pandemic. The promotion shifted its events to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ruled sports leagues to be essential businesses in April, which allowed WWE to operate out of Orlando for the foreseeable future.

Related

    Who Ya Got: Banks or Bayley?

    The Boss vs. Bayley Dos Straps. We debate which wrestler will have the greater WWE legacy.

    Let us know who you're taking in the comments ⏬

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Who Ya Got: Banks or Bayley?

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report

    Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors

    Latest on Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler and more

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Renee Young Has COVID-19

    WWE host announces she has the coronavirus: 'Wear your masks and wash your hands'

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Renee Young Has COVID-19

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    NXT Live Wins Ratings Battle vs. AEW Dynamite

    WWE logo
    WWE

    NXT Live Wins Ratings Battle vs. AEW Dynamite

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report