WWE's Kayla Braxton Deletes Twitter Account After 2nd COVID-19 Diagnosis

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton deactivated her Twitter account after confirming she tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

"It's been an emotionally taxing several weeks so I'm going to take a little hiatus from social media," Braxton originally wrote (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton). "In the meantime, be safe. Be healthy. And please, be kind."

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Wednesday that multiple WWE employees, including in-ring performers, tested positive for the coronavirus. Announcer Renee Young announced she was among the group.

Andrew Feldman of ESPN.com reported June 16 that WWE had temporarily halted its television production schedule after someone who attended a June 9 taping was diagnosed with COVID-19. Feldman also shared a statement from Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, WWE's associate medical director, who said WWE would begin testing its employees before resuming its taping schedule.

In March, WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon explained what the company was doing to limit the spread of the coronavirus, per Variety's Joe Otterson:

"At a typical event, talent are milling about, they're at catering or wherever when they're not actually in part of the show. That's not allowed now. There's extensive testing and screening when you first come in the facility regardless of whether you're a talent, a crew member, or anyone else. Working with our doctors, you have your temperature taken. If you have a temperature over 100.4 degrees, you are automatically asked to leave."

In early June, Triple H was noncommittal when asked whether employees were being tested.

WWE has continued to broadcast Raw, NXT, SmackDown and its scheduled pay-per-views throughout the pandemic. The promotion shifted its events to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ruled sports leagues to be essential businesses in April, which allowed WWE to operate out of Orlando for the foreseeable future.