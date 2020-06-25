Kings' Buddy Hield Says He's 'Good' After Positive Coronavirus Test

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield confirmed Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, Hield said he's feeling good and believes he'll "be fine by Monday." Regardless, it'll be at least two weeks before the guard can rejoin his teammates and continue preparing for the NBA's restart in Orlando, Florida, on July 30.

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Hield tested positive.

James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area offered further insight into Hield's recent whereabouts:

"Hield, the Kings' second-leading scorer, has not been in Sacramento following the league-wide shutdown. There is no word on where Hield may have contracted the virus or if he is in Sacramento now, but he was in Oklahoma playing in the Skinz League on June 11. The video of the event, in which Hield scored 45 points, was in a crowded gym filled with fans, most of whom were not wearing masks."

Hield, 27, has averaged 19.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in his fourth NBA season.

The Hield news comes after fellow NBA players Jabari Parker and Alex Len announced they tested positive for COVID-19.

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and at least two unnamed Phoenix Suns players have also reportedly tested positive in the last few days.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Hield and the Kings are scheduled to take part in the NBA season's conclusion along with 21 other teams at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World in Florida. They are all slated to play eight games to finish a regular season that has been suspended since March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sacramento faces an uphill climb to make the playoffs given that the team is 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot.

All NBA teams will be in essence quarantined in their portion of Disney World, with players spread among among three Disney properties, and practices and games at the sports complex.

The league issued a 113-page health and safety protocol for all players, coaches, staff and essential team members traveling to Florida to abide by.

The NBA will also test players "regularly," per ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps.