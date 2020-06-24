Kings' Alex Len Announces He Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings center Alex Len announced Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19:

Len is the second Kings player to announce he has contracted the coronavirus with forward Jabari Parker revealing earlier Wednesday he tested positive.

Both Len and Parker intend to join the Kings in Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's restart on July 31.

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon also announced Wednesday he tested positive.

In anticipation of the league's restart, the NBA advised teams on June 13 they could begin testing all players and employees for the virus, even if they weren't showing symptoms. At the same time, players began reporting back to their club markets if they had isolated elsewhere during the hiatus.

Len has become a vital piece for the Kings this season following stints with the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks, the latter of which sent Len and Parker to Sacramento for Dewayne Dedmon at this year's trade deadline.

In nine games with the Kings before the league went on hiatus, the 27-year-old averaged 6.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 rebounds while seeing 16.7 minutes per night.

He is currently isolating in Sacramento in preparation for the trip to Orlando.

The Kings will enter the restart tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans with each club 3.5 games back of the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies with eight games to play. In order to make the playoffs outright under the revamped format, Sacramento would need to finish in seventh place or take the eighth seed by four games.

However, if the Kings are in ninth place and within four games of the eighth seed, it would trigger a play-in tournament in which Sacramento would need to win two games before the eighth-place team wins one.

Clubs are expected to start reporting to Orlando beginning July 7.