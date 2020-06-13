Report: NBA Tells Teams They Can Test Asymptomatic Players, Staff for COVID-19

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 14, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Roughly six weeks after the NBA advised teams not to test asymptomatic players and staff for COVID-19, the league is reversing course on its decision. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the league informed teams they can begin testing all employees for COVID-19 in order to comply with revised CDC guidelines, and because there has been an increase in the number of tests available nationwide.

On April 30, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported the league sent a memo to all teams advising against asymptomatic testing.

"For the time being," the memo read. "It is not appropriate in the current public health environment to regularly test all players and staff for the coronavirus."

Multiple teams throughout the league received immediate backlash for conducting screening on those who did not appear sick at a time when frontline healthcare workers, and the nation at large, faced a shortage of available tests.

Per Bontemps:

Teams were instructed to make any decisions on testing any players or staff "in consultation with an infectious disease specialist, and in consideration of the patient's individual circumstances and guidance on testing related to COVID-19 from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and from the local health authority in the team's market."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The memo also said the NBA is still looking at opportunities for league-wide testing capabilities, and anticipates implementing one when team-organized activities resume.

The increase in testing coincides with the league's preparations for a 22-team restart at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. 

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, beginning on June 23, all members of teams traveling to Florida will be tested every other day until they arrive in Orlando. 

On May 21,  Charania reported the league was in "discussions" with national testing centers. It is unclear if a partnership has been reached to conduct further tests or how the league plans to carry out testing once teams make their way to Florida. 

Related

    Report: Top Young Players Seeking NBA Insurance

    Jayson Tatum, Kyle Kuzma, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo and De'Aaron Fox asked about the possibility of league-financed insurance to protect against career-threatening injuries in the bubble restart in Orlando

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Top Young Players Seeking NBA Insurance

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Stephen Jackson: 'Now Ain't the Time' for NBA Restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Stephen Jackson: 'Now Ain't the Time' for NBA Restart

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Gregg Popovich Rips Roger Goodell Over Social Justice

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gregg Popovich Rips Roger Goodell Over Social Justice

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LBJ Wants to Play in Orlando

    LeBron believes resuming the season will not affect his ability to inspire ‘meaningful change in society’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LBJ Wants to Play in Orlando

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report