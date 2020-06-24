WVU Coach Vic Koenning Apologizes for Insensitive Comments to Kerry Martin

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning apologized to Mountaineers safety Kerry Martin for offensive remarks that the rising sophomore defensive back says his coach made beginning in the spring of 2019:

"I never intended anything I said or did to offend or be insensitive," Koenning wrote. "But KJ's Tweet reminded me that sometimes intent is not always clearly communicated. I've devoted the last 30 plus years of my life to serving young men through coaching. I've always tried to see things from the perspective of others."

On Tuesday, Martin relayed numerous comments he says Koenning made to him and others on the team:

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg relayed some of Martin's allegations:

"Martin alleges that last season, Koenning spoke in a position meeting 'about President Trump and how he should 'build the wall and keep Hispanics out of the country,' and there's a Hispanic in the meeting.' Martin also referred to a meeting Koenning had with his high school coach, Jon Carpenter, and Martin said Carpenter in a later conversation described Koenning as having a 'Slave Master mentality.'"

Carpenter has since said that he did not make those remarks, but Martin said his ex-high school coach's denial is "100 percent not true."

Koenning, 60, has been placed on administrative leave while the school investigates Martin's allegations, per Rittenberg. He has coached college football since 1986 and joined the Mountaineers' staff under head coach Neal Brown in 2019.

Martin, a rising sophomore, had 50 tackles and five pass breakups last season. He was voted as a third-team representative on Pro Football Focus' 2019 All-Freshman college football team.