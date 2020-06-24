NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Predictions for Serge Ibaka, Top Forwards

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Later this summer, the Toronto Raptors will try to defend their NBA title when the 2019-20 season resumes. Regardless of what happens, they'll be busy this upcoming offseason, when they'll be tasked with making decisions about the future of their roster.

Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol and Fred VanVleet are all set to become unrestricted free agents after the season. Will they all come back to Toronto, or could one or more of them be heading to another team for the next stage of their career?

If Ibaka hits free agency, he'll be one of the best power forwards on the market, and he'd perhaps have even more teams interested in him should Anthony Davis return to the Los Angeles Lakers, either by accepting his player option or by signing a long-term deal. The latter is the most likely outcome, as Davis probably won't be a free agent for long, if at all.

Here are predictions for where several other top forwards in this year's free-agent class, including Ibaka, could end up this offseason.

Serge Ibaka

Although Ibaka will turn 31 in September, he likely still has some strong seasons ahead of him. He's also four years younger than the Raptors' other post player who is set to become a free agent, center Gasol.

There's a strong possibility Toronto could bring back both Ibaka and Gasol, especially if the latter is affordable, but the former should be more of a priority. He's averaging a career-high 16 points over 50 games this season, along with his 8.3 rebounds per contest and strong defensive skills.

One advantage the Raptors will have over other teams is that Ibaka wants to play for them. He told Sportsnet's Matt Rodrigo in April that he enjoys playing in Toronto. Plus, the Raptors are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and should continue to be an NBA title contender in the near future.

Toronto may not be able to give Ibaka a huge deal, especially if it also brings back point guard VanVleet. But with the uncertain salary-cap situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, there may not be many intriguing teams that outbid the Raptors.

So, expect Ibaka to return to Toronto, where he's played since getting traded there in 2017.

Prediction: Ibaka re-signs with Toronto

Montrezl Harrell

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It's time for Montrezl Harrell to get paid this upcoming offseason. After signing a two-year, $12 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018, he's set to draw a lot of interest during free agency with how he performed under that contract.

The 26-year-old played all 82 games in 2018-19, averaging 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.5 percent from the field. This season, he's averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 63 games and shot 58 percent. During that time, he has started only seven games, showing how valuable he can be as a contributor off the bench.

But there will be other teams that can offer Harrell a starting job and a decent salary. And while they likely won't be immediate contenders (such as the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets), he could help a struggling team improve.

The Hornets could be a great fit for the Louisville product, as they need more talent in the frontcourt and have some solid young players, such as Malik Monk and Miles Bridges, to build around. If Charlotte added Harrell to a frontcourt mix that already includes PJ Washington and Cody Zeller, it could play much better in the post.

The prediction here is that Harrell's time in Los Angeles comes to an end with him signing a decent-sized, multi-year contract to head to Charlotte.

Prediction: Harrell signs with Charlotte

Danilo Gallinari

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Because many of the other top players who could be free agents after the season are either restricted free agents or have player options for 2020-21, there's a chance Danilo Gallinari will be one of the best players on the market, which should ensure plenty of suitors.

Gallinari will be 32 in August, but he's coming off some of the best seasons of his 11-year NBA career. This season, his first with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he has averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over 55 games. It's the fourth time in five seasons that he's averaged at least 18.2 points per contest.

Back in February, there was buzz about the Miami Heat trying to land the Italian from the Thunder in a three-team trade. It didn't happen, but perhaps the Heat could try to get him again when he's a free agent available on the market.

That would make sense for Miami, which could add Gallinari to a strong lineup that already features Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Heat are in position to contend in the Eastern Conference, and by signing Gallinari, they could get even closer to winning an NBA title soon.

If they can sway Gallinari away from returning to Oklahoma City, then it would likely be a great move to bring him to Miami.

Prediction: Gallinari signs with Miami