LeBron James Signed 'Rookie Patch Parallel' Card Auctions for Record $1.8M

LeBron James Signed 'Rookie Patch Parallel' Card Auctions for Record $1.8MJuly 19, 2020
A LeBron James rookie card sold for $1.8 million via Goldin Auctions on Saturday, per Darren Rovell of The Action Network.
Leore Avidar, the founder and CEO of Lob, won the auction.
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
This LeBron James card just sold at @GoldinAuctions for $1.8 million, the record for a modern day card. Winner is @LeoreAvidar, who says purchase is part of strategy to “bring something big to the collectibles and alternative asset business in the coming months.” https://t.co/rN9lepvVpE
The eye-popping $1.8 million came to be after a series of bids that started at $150,000.
A description of the item read as follows on the Goldin Auctions website:
"The incomparable superstar has penned a vivid blue ink signature on the obverse of this ultra-premium collectible. Its cardfront presentation also incorporates an exceptional, tri-color James-worn jersey patch relic. The card's BGS condition report: Centering: 9.5, Corners: 9, Edges: 9.5, Surface: 9.5. A congratulatory statement on the card's back attests to the authenticity of the signature and genuineness of the patch component, and serves as Upper Deck’s COA. The limited-edition piece is serial-numbered "14/23." Gem Mint condition."
The Cleveland Cavaliers picked James, one of the most hyped prospects in league history, with the first selection in the 2003 NBA draft. The Akron, Ohio, native scored 25 points on 12-of-20 shooting with nine rebounds, six assists and four steals in his debut against the Sacramento Kings.
He posted 20.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game to win the Rookie of the Year award.
The 35-year-old's resume of accomplishment knows no bounds: The 16-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP has averaged 27.1 points, 7.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds for his career.
The 15-time NBA All-Pro team member is also saving one of his best acts for last, as he's leading the Association in assists per game for the first time in his career.
James has led the Los Angeles Lakers to a first-place mark in the Western Conference with a 49-14 record thanks to 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.
