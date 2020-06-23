Lakers' Avery Bradley Opts out of NBA Season Restart Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball gameagainst the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has reportedly decided to forego the 22-team resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando.  

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the health of Bradley's children—namely the health of his oldest son, Liam, who is six years old and "has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses"—served as the basis for his decision:

Bradley released the following statement, per Wojnarowski:

"As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family. And so, at a time like this, I can't imagine making any decision that might put my family's health and well-being at even the slightest risk.

"As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

