Reggie Bush: Vince Young Turned Down Heisman Trophy After Award Was Stripped

Texas quarterback Vince Young during pregame warmups against Texas A&M Friday, Nov. 25, 2005 in College Station, Texas. The Heisman Trophy competition is a three-man race _ just as it's been all season. Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart of Southern California will be back in New York on Saturday, along with Texas quarterback Vince Young, when the Heisman Trophy is awarded to the nation's best college football player.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
DAVID J. PHILLIP/Associated Press

Vince Young had an opportunity to be retroactively named the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner after Reggie Bush was stripped of the award because of NCAA rules violations.

However, appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Bush said Young turned down the award:

Bush beat Young in the Heisman voting for the 2005 season. The USC superstar received 784 first-place votes and 2,541 total points, followed by Young with 79 first-place votes and 1,608 points. 

In 2010, the NCAA announced sanctions against USC stemming from improper benefits Bush received from December 2004 and the end of the 2005 season. The school was given a two-year bowl ban, four years of probation and lost scholarships; it also forfeited all of its games from that period. 

Bush announced in September 2010 that he was returning the Heisman Trophy to the Heisman Trust amid speculation the group would meet to discuss stripping him of the award. 

The Heisman Trust announced the same month that the 2005 trophy would remain vacated: "It was a difficult decision to return the Heisman Trophy, and he exhibited great character in acknowledging his mistakes and accepting the consequences."

Bush officially returned the trophy in August 2012. 

Young led Texas to a 41-38 victory over Bush and USC in the BCS Championship Game on Jan. 4, 2006. 

