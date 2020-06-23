2020 NBA Mock Draft: LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Top One-and-Done Players

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

4. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

5. Detroit Pistons: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

6. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

13. New Orleans Pelicans: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

17. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

18. Dallas Mavericks: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

20. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Miami Heat: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

24. Utah Jazz: Jalen Smith, PF/C. Maryland

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

28. Toronto Raptors: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

Best One-and-Done Prospects

Every year, there are players that are able to distinguish themselves from the rest of the pack in just one season as a college player in the NCAA.

Players like James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards and Onyeka Okongwu fall into that category.

But then there are prospects like LaMelo Ball, who took the unconventional route by forgoing their college eligibility and played professionally overseas.

Ball proved that the old adage is true: if you're good, they'll find you.

As the youngest of the Ball brothers triumvirate, the 6'8" point guard has cemented himself as the player with the highest ceiling.

While playing for the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League in Australia, Ball showed off his elite ball-handling ability, as well as his ability to see the floor and make just about any pass he can think of.

He averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game for the Hawks and proved that he knows how to run a team and can score the ball.

That's going to bode well for him at the next level.

Having a high basketball IQ and controlling the tempo of a game is in high demand for a team like the New York Knicks.

If the Knicks don't land a pick in the top three spots, chances are, they'll try to trade up to be able to take Ball.

Ball has the star power and the unshakeable demeanor needed to play on the big stage in Madison Square Garden.

And if New York somehow does land Jason Kidd as its new head coach, drafting a point guard would definitely be a necessity as they continue to rebuild and work their way back into contention.

Wiseman only played in three games for the Memphis Tigers, but he was billed as a No. 1 pick before he ever suited up in college.

At 7'1", 235 pounds, the lefty big man is strong, quick and versatile on the block and in the midrange.

He can run the floor, grab rebounds with ease and hit the occasional outside shot.

An easy comparison would be multiple All Star and two-time NBA champ Chris Bosh.

What could separate Wiseman from Bosh, though, is his defensive acumen.

Wiseman averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game for Memphis, but it was his 3.0 blocks that really stood out.

With an ability to close the gap and protect the rim, the former Gatorade National Player of the Year doesn't just block shots, he changes shots, too.

He's also able to switch on smaller players and keep them honest on the perimeter.

The Golden State Warriors have underplayed their interest in Wiseman, but he's exactly the kind of player that would fit in well with their system.

He could fill the void left by Andrew Bogut or Zaza Pachulia in the starting lineup by serving as the team's defensive anchor alongside Draymond Green and give Stephen Curry the cushion he needs should guards beat him to the rim.

Addtionally, Wiseman could be more of an offensive threat for the Warriors, giving them an option in the pick-and-roll, as well as a rim runner and low post scorer.

With Wiseman playing at full potential in his rookie year with a healthy Green, Curry and Klay Thompson, Golden State could find itself back in the hunt for another championsihp.

Anthony Edwards is one of the most athletic players in this year's draft and one of the most exciting.

While at Georgia, he frequently dazzled fans with his aerial displays above the rim and showed that he's not afraid of the big moment.

As a freshman, he averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Edwards is strong and has an NBA-ready body at 6'5", 225 pounds.

He gets out in the open floor, finishes in the lane with power and has proven to be a great isolation player.

And while his 29.4 percentage from three needs to improve to be successful at the next level, he is sneaky good at hitting the pull up three in transition, which is a skill he'll need as a pro.

Right now, he's being compared to Donovan Mitchell, who became an All Star this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the throes of a rebuild and they'll need a fearless prospect like Edwards.

With Karl-Anthony Towns and DeAngelo Russell already in place, the versatile wing could easily earn playing time as a third option on offense and be a capable defender on the perimeter.

The Wolves will have a tough road ahead as far as playoff contention, but it will allow room for Edwards to grow as a player and he could very well threaten for the 2021 Rookie of the Year award.

