2020 NBA Mock Draft: LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Top One-and-Done Players

Maurice Bobb@@ReeseReportFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks carries the ball up during their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The NBA draft has been moved to October 16, which gives teams ample time to focus on finding a way to finish the 2019-20 season before diving into their respective needs for improving their roster by drafting young prospects.

Unfortunately, there is no Zion Williamson on the board this year, so there's no clear cut No. 1 pick.

Players like LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman are interchangeable when it comes to who will be selected first, but there are a number of one-and-done players available that should be considered by teams in the first round.

Here's an updated mock draft for the first round and the top one-and-dones on the board. 

Related

    How 2010 Team USA Changed the NBA

    D-Rose, Iguodala and Danny Granger share how the 2010 team turned KD, Steph and Russ into superstars 🇺🇸📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How 2010 Team USA Changed the NBA

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Update: Boogie Hasn't Ruled Out Return

    Cousins’ agent tells LA Times the big man is still weighing signing with a team despite report he’ll sit out

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Update: Boogie Hasn't Ruled Out Return

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Draymond: LeBron ‘Arguably the Greatest Player of All Time’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Draymond: LeBron ‘Arguably the Greatest Player of All Time’

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 2 Suns Players Have COVID-19

    Phoenix has temporarily shut down voluntary workouts after two players tested positive for COVID-19

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 2 Suns Players Have COVID-19

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report