Kings Rumors: Corey Brewer Plans to Sign SAC Contract Amid Multiple Offers

The Sacramento Kings will reportedly add a veteran presence to their rotation before the season restarts in Orlando, Florida, on July 30.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, free agent Corey Brewer intends to sign with Sacramento on Tuesday when the league's transaction window opens. Charania noted the University of Florida product chose the Kings over multiple offers.

Brewer, 34, has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Kings throughout his career.

Sacramento was his last stop during the 2018-19 campaign, and he averaged 4.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals a night in 24 games while hitting 33.3 percent of his triples.

While he is no longer the versatile playmaker he was in his prime who could defend multiple positions on one end and attack the basket on the other, he gives the Kings a veteran leader during what figures to be an unprecedented situation. A quick return to play and the immediate necessity to make up ground in the standings could call for a variety of lineups, and Brewer can come off the bench in multiple spots.

The Kings are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans and well within striking distance of the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies at 3.5 games back.

Each of the 22 teams will play eight regular-season games, and there will be a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed if the No. 9 seed is within four games of the playoff picture following those eight contests.

That means the Kings will be facing pressure-packed situations right out of the gate, which is something Brewer is familiar with given his 47 playoff game appearances on his resume.

He can help provide veteran leadership to a young team featuring De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III, among others.