The Undertaker, Vince McMahon Tried to Rib AJ Styles About WrestleMania Match

AJ Styles revealed on the fifth and final episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride on WWE Network on Sunday that The Undertaker and WWE CEO Vince McMahon attempted to rib him over his WrestleMania 36 match against The Deadman.

After watching The Undertaker's interview with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in November, Styles called him to pitch a WrestleMania match. Taker was apprehensive at first and told Styles that he would have loved to have faced him 10 or 15 years ago.

Following some soul searching and advice from his wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, The Undertaker decided that he would face The Phenomenal One at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Taker said he called McMahon to inform him of his decision but also told his boss to play a joke on AJ by telling him that he was coming back to face someone else. Styles said McMahon called him and told him that Taker said he wanted to get "a young kid from Tennessee" over at WrestleMania.

AJ got the same story from The Undertaker when he called him and called it "bull crap" before The Phenom admitted that he wanted to face Styles on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Taker was happy with his previous match at Extreme Rules 2019, when he and Roman Reigns beat Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon in a tag team match, and he noted that there was "nobody" he would have returned to wrestle other than Styles.

The Undertaker and Styles went on to have a memorable match at WrestleMania, but it was unlike anything the WWE Universe expected when it first became apparent they were going to face each other.

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in WWE moving WrestleMania from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance.

Rather than competing in the Performance Center ring, Taker and Styles did battle in a Boneyard match inside a cemetery. The Undertaker won the match by burying Styles.

It was far from a traditional contest, but it was critically acclaimed and considered by many to be not only the best bout at WrestleMania 36 but also one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history.

