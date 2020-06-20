Jon Jones Tells Mike Tyson He's 'Listening' After Star's Comments on UFC Purses

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In a conversation with Charlie Mack, former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson noted that UFC fighters don't receive the money that top-flight boxers do despite mixed martial arts receiving higher ratings:

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones, who has voiced his concerns over fighters' pay (including his own), provided the following response to Tyson.

In the video, Tyson said, "UFC is more popular than boxing, right? Got higher ratings, right? Right? But a UFC [fighter] will never be richer than a first-class fighter."

The 53-year-old noted that Conor McGregor made $100 million to fight Floyd Mayweather but that the former two-division world champion wouldn't get nearly that amount if he fought UFC light heavyweight title holder Jon Jones.

Tyson also said Jones would have to fight him if he wanted to make "super money."

UFC fighter pay has been a topic of conversation in recent weeks, with No. 3 welterweight Jorge Masvidal at the forefront of the battle. He's gone so far as to ask the UFC to release him if he's "not worth it."

While it's highly unlikely the 32-year-old Jones fights Tyson for a big payday, his next bout appears to be in limbo.

Jones even said that he would give up his light heavyweight belt due to the ongoing pay dispute with the UFC.

The No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter holds a 26-1 professional record with one no-contest and one disqualification.