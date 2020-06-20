Report: Victor Oladipo Evaluating Quad Injury Before Deciding on NBA Restart

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The readiness of Victor Oladipo's surgically repaired quad will determine whether the Indiana Pacers star participates in the NBA's planned restart in Orlando, Florida, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Oladipo returned to the court in January, a little over a full year after suffering a ruptured right quad tendon. Wojnarowski reported the two-time All-Star "plans to ramp up activity" with his team over the next week before making a decision about his availability.

