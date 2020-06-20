Report: Victor Oladipo Evaluating Quad Injury Before Deciding on NBA Restart

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2020

DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers takes a shot against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on March 08, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The readiness of Victor Oladipo's surgically repaired quad will determine whether the Indiana Pacers star participates in the NBA's planned restart in Orlando, Florida, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Oladipo returned to the court in January, a little over a full year after suffering a ruptured right quad tendon. Wojnarowski reported the two-time All-Star "plans to ramp up activity" with his team over the next week before making a decision about his availability.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

