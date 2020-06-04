Wizards' John Wall Confirms He Won't Return from Injury When NBA Season Restarts

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The 24-40 Washington Wizards are among the 22 NBA teams set to resume the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, on July 31 after the league's Board of Governors approved a plan to return Thursday.

Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall, who has missed the season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles, will not join the team, however.

"I won't play at all," Wall told The Team 980's Kevin Sheehan (h/t HoopsHype). "I'll wait until next season. That decision has already been made. So, no, I'm not [playing]."

The 29-year-old continued:

"Me not playing all season, I'm trying to get into a rhythm of practicing. And the last two or three months, I haven't been around the guys, I haven't worked out with the guys, and we haven't got any chemistry or anything like that. So, that's a big factor. So, no, I won't play at all. I'll let those guys continue to work and keep getting better, and then I just can't wait to get out there with those guys next season."

Wall last played in December 2018. He underwent surgery on his Achilles in February 2019, which carried a 12-month recovery.

There was speculation earlier this week that Wall might play this summer, even though he and the Wizards previously said he would come back until the 2020-21 campaign:

Once Wall returns, he expects to be best version of himself since Washington made him the top overall pick in 2010:

The five-time All-Star was averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 32 games in 2018-19 before injury struck. In his career, Wall has averaged 19.0 points, 9.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

The Wizards are the ninth and final team from the Eastern Conference to qualify for the NBA's return-to-play format.

"Each returning team would play eight seeding games, as selected from its remaining regular-season matchups," the league's official release explained. "At the conclusion of the seeding games, the seven teams in each conference with the best combined records across regular-season games and seeding games would qualify for the playoffs."

A possible play-in will follow for the last spot in each conference, provided the No. 9 seed is within four games of No. 8.

Bradley Beal has been the Wizards' leading scorer, with a career-best 30.5 points per game, as well as their top distributor with 6.1 assists per contest this season.