Report: At Least 2 Buccaneers Players Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

At least two Tampa Bay Buccaneers players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 as the 2020 NFL season approaches.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Saturday, noting this comes after one of the NFC South team's coaches tested positive for COVID-19 and two additional assistant coaches were quarantined.

While the offseason had a number of adjustments, including the in-person portion of the NFL draft being canceled, the regular season is still scheduled to start in September.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.