WWE Rumors: Latest on Vince McMahon's Interest in NXT, Bianca Belair and More

1 of 4

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported Vince McMahon has taken renewed interest in NXT and plans on more main-roster crossover on Wednesday nights as a result.

Recently, Charlotte Flair enjoyed a significant run with the brand as its women's champion, and Wednesday, Sasha Banks and Bayley defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.

Finn Balor returned exclusively to the black and yellow brand late in 2019, lending his star power as NXT attempts to combat All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday nights.

While adding established Superstars may bring more eyes to the show and its immensely talented roster, the idea of McMahon taking interest in it is reason for pause.

NXT's appeal is that it has always been Triple H's baby. It has been booked according to his vision and has been the one true alternative under the WWE umbrella. McMahon runs the risk of stripping that all away, especially if he tries to give the brand too much of a Raw and SmackDown feel.

Furthermore, the implementation of more main-roster stars on the show risks overshadowing the talent Triple H is looking to build up to be stars of the NXT brand and to one day be the faces of Monday and Friday nights.

Hopefully this is but short-term distraction more than something McMahon will throw all of his time and effort into because NXT is the one brand that he does not need to concern himself with at this point.

Or ever.