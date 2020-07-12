The Longest Stoppages in Sports History

0 of 10

TOM HANSON/Associated Press

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic halting professional leagues in 2020, not since World War II had the sports world suddenly stopped.

While it's fair to call a pandemic and global war outliers, American sports do have a history of temporary stoppages. Among them, the NHL missed an entire season, and the 1994 MLB campaign ended abruptly before the World Series.

This is perhaps an inglorious look at the history books, with a clear and immediate acknowledgment that crises and labor disputes are two very different things.

After a brief section on World War II, the list is organized in ascending order based on the length of the stoppage.