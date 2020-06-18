FIFA 21 Release Date, Next-Gen Trailer and New Features Revealed

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Are you ready for FIFA 21? On Thursday, EA Sports revealed new details about the game and released a next-gen trailer for FIFA and Madden 21 on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Here's a look at the hybrid trailer, as well as a standalone preview of FIFA 21:

Both games will allow you to upgrade from a current version (PS4, Xbox One) to a next-gen version (PS5, Xbox Series X) for free. As for what content will carry over on the FIFA 21 side:

"All progress you make or content you acquire within FIFA 21 Ultimate Team (including players, items, coins, FIFA Points, match record, and leaderboard placement), as well as all progression in VOLTA FOOTBALL will transfer from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and back, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X and back.

"Progress within all other modes including Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, etc. will be specific to the console you are playing on and won’t transfer between consoles."

FIFA 21 releases on PS4, Xbox One and PC on Oct. 9. Release dates for the next-gen consoles have not yet been revealed.

On Tuesday, EA Sports announced Madden 21 will be released Aug. 28, while an MVP version of the game will be available three days earlier.