Dillon Doyle, Son of Former Iowa Assistant Chris Doyle, Transfers to Baylor

Linebacker Dillon Doyle, who is the son of former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, announced he will transfer from the Hawkeyes to Baylor:

"I'm excited to announce my decision to attend and compete for Baylor University," Doyle tweeted. "Baylor provides a special situation to be part of a culture with world-class people and coaches every day, and I can't wait to get started."

Doyle arrived at Iowa as a 3-star recruit in the class of 2018, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and finished last season with 23 tackles and a forced fumble.

"I will tell you that we're very, very sad to see Dillon Doyle go," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said, per Dave Wilson of ESPN. "But we fully understand and support his decision. He's a tremendous young man."

Doyle's decision to transfer comes after Iowa announced Monday it reached a separation agreement with Chris Doyle, who had been the school's strength and conditioning coach since 1999. The announcement noted the school has retained a law firm to look into "issues and allegations relating to racial disparities within the football program."

Brett McMurphy of Stadium noted Chris Doyle is set to receive a $1.11 million buyout and full health benefits for 15 months as part of the agreement.

The separation agreement came after a number of former Hawkeyes players detailed experiences of racism inside the program, many of which involved Doyle.

In a statement that was not endorsed by Iowa, Doyle denied allegations of racism.