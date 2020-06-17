Video: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Shows off Route-Running Ability in Offseason Workout

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 17, 2020

Oklahoma wide receiver Ceedee Lamb runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

CeeDee Lamb is doing his best to put an end to questions about his route-running skills in a new workout video as he prepares for his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys

Coming out of Oklahoma, Lamb was widely regarded as one of the two best receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL draft. Analysts had him or Alabama's Jerry Jeudy ranked in the top spot, with Jeudy's teammate Henry Ruggs III not far behind. 

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller called Lamb a "big-time playmaker who excels with a powerful, violent style," but did note his routes could use some work: "Bit of a one-trick pony as a route-runner and doesn't show an advanced skill set with head fakes or hip flexibility."

The Cowboys wound up getting Lamb at No. 17 overall. He will join an offense that already featured Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Ezekiel Elliott. 

If Lamb's offseason route-running work pays off on the field, the Cowboys offense has the potential to be the best in the NFL next season.   

