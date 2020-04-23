CeeDee Lamb NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 24, 2020

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) before an NCAA college football game against TCU in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

WR3 CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

STRENGTHS

—Big-time playmaker who excels with a powerful, violent style.

—Plays much bigger than his listed size (6'2", 198 lbs); has a fantastic catch radius and uses his body to shield the ball from defenders.

—Smart, nuanced route-runner who knows how to set up defenders before his route stem.

—Breaks tackles with ease; Big 12 defenders couldn't get him down.

—Plays mean and tough.

—Adjusts to the ball down the field and can excel tracking the ball over his shoulder.

—Strong hands with limited drops in a high-octane offense.

—Ran a good-sized route tree that wasn't limited to screens and dumps.

WEAKNESSES

—Speed is good but not top-tier, which shows up both pre- and post-catch.

—Saw almost no press coverage in Oklahoma offense.

—Bit of a one-trick pony as a route-runner and doesn't show an advanced skill set with head fakes or hip flexibility.

—Is not as tough as the catch point when in traffic as he is down the field in a one-on-one situation.

OVERALL

Lamb is a pro-ready wide receiver with awesome game tape and physical skills. He's powerful pre- and post catch and is a tough route-runner. He's violent with the ball in his hands and will break tackles at ease, as evidenced by his yards-after-catch stats. Lamb may be a slot receiver in some schemes due to his limited speed and lack of experience against press coverage, but he's also fully capable of developing a bigger route tree and the skills he'll need to beat a jam. Lamb should enter the NFL as a No. 1 wide receiver and be a productive first-year player.

GRADE: 93

PRO COMPARISON: DeAndre Hopkins/Kenny Stills

