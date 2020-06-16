Report: NBA Amenities, Entertainment Revealed for Players at Disney World

John Raoux/Associated Press

NBA players heading to Disney World for the league's 22-team restart of the 2019-20 season can expect plenty of amenities waiting for them.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, not only will players be allowed to attend other games when play resumes, but they'll also have access to pools, trails, barbers, manicurists, pedicurists, concierge services, movie screenings, DJ sets, lawn games and a players-only lounge featuring NBA 2K, TVs and gaming systems.

Teams have also been assigned their hotel locations for the duration of their time at Disney based on current standings.

Charania reported teams that advance past the first round of the playoffs will be permitted 17 guests on the NBA campus.

While the NBA will obtain rooms for guests within the bubble area, players are responsible for the cost of each room, though the league will cover meals and fees associated with testing for COVID-19. Any guest who arrives at the campus must quarantine for three days in Orlando before entering the campus. Once a guest leaves, they will not be able to return.

Players are being given many ways to relax, but there are just as many regulations to follow.

Players cannot enter each other's hotel rooms. Meals shared with players on other teams must be eaten outside.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Charania further notes that while players are not prohibited from leaving the campus, any player who does not get approval to venture outside the bubble will be subject to "deep nasal" COVID-19 testing, 10-14 days of quarantine and a reduction in pay for any games in which they are unable to play during their time in isolation.

Players reportedly have until June 25 to inform the league and National Basketball Players Association if they wish to file for an excused absence from the restart, and while the NBA says there will be no penalty, athletes who do not join their teams in Orlando will see their salaries reduced by 1/92.6 for each game missed with a maximum of a 14/92.6 reduction.