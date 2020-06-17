Browns Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jadeveon Clowney Contract Talks

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

For good reason, Cleveland Browns fans may be catching themselves daydreaming a little more than usual lately.

As the team considers a long-term extension for star defensive end Myles Garrett, the Browns are also interested in marquee free agent Jadeveon Clowney.

"The Browns have also been big players in the Clowney sweepstakes this offseason, and they haven't given up on the idea of landing him," Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote.

Cleveland still has $37.3 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap, so signing the defensive end is a financially realistic option.

But the problem, reportedly, is his receptiveness.

In late May, ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on ESPN Cleveland (h/t Jake Trotter) and said the Browns have provided the "richest offer on the table" for Clowney.

"I think they've been the most aggressive team with him financially," he said. "And, I just think he has balked at going to Cleveland for whatever reason. I think he's been hesitant to go because if he wasn't, he would've gone already because it's the most money."

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated provided a glimpse at that possible offer. He said he heard the Browns are willing to add Clowney on a one-year contract in the $15 million range.

However, the lack of movement might be a signal.

"That tells me a couple things," Breer wrote. "One, that Clowney's financial desires are still a barrier to getting a deal done. And two, that those desires may come on a sliding scale, based on destination."

At some point, though, the 27-year-old—who spent 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks—might be running out of suitors.

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson told reporters they've not had recent conversations with Clowney. "I think we're going to continue to monitor it and see," he said.

Additionally, per ESPN's Josina Anderson, the tone of a possible return to the Seahawks has changed:

ESPN's Dianna Russini previously reported Clowney wanted $20 million per year, and his asking price dipped to $17-18 million a couple weeks later. More than two months later, it's clear he simply isn't in a rush to sign a contract.

But the South Carolina product doesn't have unlimited time available.

Teams are tentatively permitted to open preseason training camp no earlier than 15 days before the first scheduled preseason game or July 15, whichever is later.

Along with Cleveland, Seattle and Tennessee, the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles have been credited with an interest. While other teams—especially a contender with cap space, such as the Indianapolis Colts—could get involved, that's merely speculation.

Although the contract is only one factor, the Browns have a strong financial position in these discussions. They're hoping that, of all the voices in Clowney's ear, money talks the loudest.

