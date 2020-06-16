Mike Gundy Apologizes, 'Disgusted' by OAN's Stance on Black Lives Matter

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

After a picture of Mike Gundy wearing a One America News shirt circulated and drew backlash from members of the Oklahoma State football team, the Cowboys head coach apologized to current players, former players and players' families Tuesday.

Gundy said of a meeting with the team: "They helped me see through their eyes how the T-shirt affected their hearts. Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me."

He also said the meetings with his team have been "eye-opening."

That Gundy specifically apologized in this video is notable because he did not in a video running back Chuba Hubbard released Monday.

While Gundy said he is "looking forward to making some changes" in that video, it was Hubbard who was the only one with an apologetic tone. The running back said he should have approached Gundy in person instead of tweeting about it.

This all comes after Hubbard responded to a picture of Gundy wearing the shirt and said he would not take the field for Oklahoma State without change.

That stance drew plenty of support from current and former Cowboys:

Gundy specifically mentioned how "disgusted" he was with OAN's stance on Black Lives Matter. The Associated Press (via the Tampa Bay Times) noted OAN commenter Liz Wheeler called the movement a "farce" that is only out for "revenge" in light of the nationwide protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

"OAN is a far-right media network that has regularly promoted conspiracy theories, including an unsubstantiated report about a protester injured by Buffalo police earlier this month that was shared by President Donald Trump," Dan Bernstein of Sporting News wrote.

Gundy praised the network in April, per Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman:

"I tell you what's funny is, I was flipping through stations. I found one—I don't even know if anybody knows about this—it's called OAN. It's One America News. And it was so refreshing. They just report the news. There's no commentary. There's no opinions on this. There's no left. There's no right. They just reported the news. And I've been watching them the last week, because they're giving us the news and giving us more information—in my opinion—some of the positives are coming out. So, that was refreshing."

Gundy played quarterback at Oklahoma State from 1986 through 1989 and has been the head coach since the 2005 campaign.