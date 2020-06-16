Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard Says He Had to Hold Mike Gundy Accountable

Chris Jackson/Associated Press

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has no regrets about calling out head coach Mike Gundy on social media for wearing a One America News Network T-shirt.

Hubbard wrote that he "was never wrong for saying what [he] said" and he "had to hold him (Gundy) accountable" either in a face-to-face meeting or on social media:

After a photograph was posted on social media Monday showing Gundy wearing a shirt of the far-right news outlet, Hubbard responded by calling it "completely insensitive to everything going on in society" and vowed not to do anything for the program "until things CHANGE":

In a video statement released Monday night, Gundy stood alongside Hubbard to address a meeting he had with members of the Cowboys football team.

"[I was] made aware of some things that players feel like can make our organization, our culture even better than it is here at Oklahoma State," Gundy said. "I'm looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me. And we've got good days ahead."

OAN, a media outlet based in San Diego that started in 2013, has been accused of pushing conspiracies and unsubstantiated theories as real news stories.

Gundy played quarterback at Oklahoma State from 1986-89 and has been the team's head coach since 2005.

Hubbard is heading into his junior year with the Cowboys. He led the FBS with 2,094 rushing yards in 2019.