2020 NASCAR All-Star Race Moved to Bristol Motor Speedway; 30K Fans Permitted

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIIJune 16, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Toco Warranty Ford, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, announced Monday night that NASCAR's All-Star Race has been moved from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, where up to 30,000 fans will be permitted to attend:

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass outlined why NASCAR may have relocated the All-Star Race:

NASCAR resumed this season May 17, and every race to this point has been held without fans as a safety precaution during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first All-Star Race hosted outside of Charlotte since 1986, per the Charlotte Observer, the only other time it was held elsewhere since the event's inception in '85.

Along with the new location, which has a capacity of 162,000, will be new car designs:

Per Pockrass, the following drivers are eligible for the All-Star Race: Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The NASCAR Cup Series will resume action Sunday for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed at the Alabama track. Harvick leads the Cup Series standings and holds an eight-point lead over Elliott.

Related

    Every Team's Free-Agency Sales Pitch

    @AndrewDBailey gives each team's best selling point in 2020 ⬇️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Every Team's Free-Agency Sales Pitch

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2014 MLB Draft ✍️

    We fix the Astros' No. 1 pick problem in our re-draft

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Re-Drafting the 2014 MLB Draft ✍️

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Manfred Now Less Confident About 2020 Season

    'I can’t tell you that I’m a 100% certain that’s gonna happen'

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Manfred Now Less Confident About 2020 Season

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Secret Weapons to Shake Up NBA Playoffs

    Six players primed to break out in the 2020 postseason

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Secret Weapons to Shake Up NBA Playoffs

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report