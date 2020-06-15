2020 NASCAR All-Star Race Moved to Bristol Motor Speedway; 30K Fans Permitted

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, announced Monday night that NASCAR's All-Star Race has been moved from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, where up to 30,000 fans will be permitted to attend:

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass outlined why NASCAR may have relocated the All-Star Race:

NASCAR resumed this season May 17, and every race to this point has been held without fans as a safety precaution during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first All-Star Race hosted outside of Charlotte since 1986, per the Charlotte Observer, the only other time it was held elsewhere since the event's inception in '85.

Along with the new location, which has a capacity of 162,000, will be new car designs:

Per Pockrass, the following drivers are eligible for the All-Star Race: Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The NASCAR Cup Series will resume action Sunday for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed at the Alabama track. Harvick leads the Cup Series standings and holds an eight-point lead over Elliott.