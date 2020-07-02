Future CFB Home-and-Home Series We Wish Were Happening This Season

1 of 10

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Scheduled: at Mississippi State in 2028, at Texas Tech in 2029

Every other matchup in our top 10 is a battle between teams likely to open the upcoming season ranked in the Top 15 of the AP poll. It would be awesome to have those games this season, if only because of the obvious College Football Playoff implications.

This pairing? Not so much. Both Mississippi State and Texas Tech seem to be headed for 6-6 type of campaigns. As far as rankings and eventual bowl-game possibilities are concerned, this contest in 2020 would generate about as much interest as Oregon State vs. Oklahoma State did last year.

But it sure would be fun to watch new Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach go up against the school that he still maintains cheated him out of money when it fired him back in 2009. I won't take the time here to rehash the details surrounding that decision from more than a decade ago, but let's just say there's no love lost between Leach and the Red Raiders.

There could be some sparks flying before, during and after that game. And there's no guarantee we'll get to see those sparks eight years from now, considering the average expected tenure of an FBS coach isn't even four years, according to a 2017 study by Business Insider.

Beyond that coach-based sideshow, it would simply be a fun game between what we should safely assume will be two of the most pass-happy offenses in the nation this season. Texas Tech averaged 44.3 passing attempts per game in 2019, second only to Leach-led Washington State at 54.6. A combined total of more than 1,000 passing yards per game would be a strong possibility.