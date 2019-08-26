Mike Leach: Texas Tech Hasn't Paid Me for 2009 Firing, Won't Release Documents

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Washington State football coach Mike Leach hasn't forgotten about what he says Texas Tech owes him.

The 58-year-old discussed the situation on Twitter Monday in response to a mention of his firing in 2009:

The interaction came in response to a viral tweet discussing the most bizarre sports moments in the last decade.

Leach was initially fired following his alleged treatment of Adam James after the receiver had suffered a concussion. The player's father, Craig James, was an ESPN commentator at the time of the incident.

"I'm very sad to say there's only one person to blame for this and it's Mike Leach," Texas Tech chancellor Kent Hance said in 2009.

The coach has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Leach addressed his contract situation in 2017, saying he received only the $300,000 owed to him for being fired "for cause," although the allegations were never proven in court, per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. He believes he's still owed $1.6 million in guaranteed income as well as an $800,000 retention bonus for being Texas Tech's coach on Dec. 31, 2009, one day after he was fired.

"If they think it's justified, let's go to court," Leach told Schrotenboer in 2017. "You prove your case in court. They don't want to go near a courtroom because they know what will happen, because they flat-out cheated me. And they lied, and they stole."

Leach is going into his eighth year with Washington State, but he will apparently continue to fight Texas Tech a decade after his dismissal for what he believes is rightfully his money.