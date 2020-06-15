Colts' All-Time Sack Leader Robert Mathis to Be Inducted into Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 3: Robert Mathis #98 of the Indianapolis Colts in action against the Tennessee Titans during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Titans 30-24. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced former defensive end Robert Mathis will be inducted into their Ring of Honor during a Nov. 22 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement:

"From a fifth-round pick from a small college to one of the most effective and feared defensive players in the NFL, Robert Mathis was a centerpiece of the historic Colts teams of the last two decades. He was undersized and underrated, but he made up for it with a motor that wouldn't quit and a flawless technique that outmatched the most talented lineman in the league. And to watch him strip-sack the quarterback—which he did better and more than anyone in NFL history—was a thing of beauty. What's more, Robert has stayed connected to the Horseshoe and has helped guide and teach our next generation of players. We are so proud that his name and his Hall of Fame-worthy career will be celebrated and remembered in Indianapolis from this day forward."

Mathis played his entire career with the Colts from 2003-16, making five Pro Bowls and winning the 2013 AFC Defensive Player of the Year. He is the franchise's all-time leader in sacks with 123, which ranks 19th in NFL history.

      

