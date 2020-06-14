The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon 'I'm Done' After WWE Extreme Rules in 2019

After perhaps the worst match of his career at WWE Super ShowDown in 2019, Undertaker had a bounce-back performance in a tag team victory with Roman Reigns over Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre a month later at Extreme Rules.

As Taker raised his hand in victory and walked back to the Gorilla position, he was ready to retire. The latest installment of The Last Ride provided a first look at a conversation Undertaker had with Vince McMahon:

Undertaker: I'm done. I'm not there anymore. 
McMahon: Alright. We can talk about it.
Undertaker: It's not there. 
McMahon: Didn't seem that way tonight. The timing was there. Everything was right there.
Undertaker: I know. My body's not, though.
McMahon: Most important is this.
Undertaker: Well, it's my body and my long term. I'm gonna go, get out and think, but I just didn't want to spring that on you, I mean I'm springing it on you now, but I need to evaluate.
McMahon: Mark, I will follow your lead.

Of course, Undertaker's evaluation period did not last a particularly long period of time. Undertaker made his return to the ring in February at Super ShowDown and then had a Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

The Last Ride, if anything, has been a deep dive into the psyche of an athlete who is struggling to let go. There have been several points in the documentary in which Undertaker said he was convinced he was done in the ring, only to find himself back the first moment McMahon calls with an idea.

It's unclear when or if we'll see Undertaker again after the boneyard, but it's tough to imagine going out on a better creative high. 

