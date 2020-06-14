UFC Legend Miesha Tate Gives Birth to Baby Boy at Her Home

John Locher/Associated Press

Former UFC star Miesha Tate gave birth to a baby at her home Sunday, she revealed on Instagram:

"Today I became a Mother all over again! The experience was incredible, we planned a hospital birth but our son had other plans! Daxton Wylder Nuñez was born at 8:20am June 14th in our home. We welcomed our son as a family..... it was perfectly imperfect and I am over the moon! I cannot thank you enough @johnnyboymma you kept me centred, focused and helped me unexpectedly deliver our baby! I couldn't have done it without you truly. Thank you for being my rock."

Daxton is the second child for Tate and MMA fighter Johnny Nunez. They previously welcomed a daughter, Amaia Nevaeh Nunez, in 2018.

"It feels great to be a father, but to bring your own son into this world is a tremendous feeling," Nunez said, per ONE Championship.

"Amaia's delivery was a three-day-long labor, but this one came quick, and I had to think quickly. I made the decision to not call the ambulance when the baby's head started crowning and decided to step up and prepare for the delivery."

Tate, 33, retired from mixed martial arts in 2016. She joined ONE as a vice president in 2018.