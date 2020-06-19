Kobe Bryant's Signed Shirt from 1996 Magic Johnson Event Auctions for $5,000

Joseph Kaczmarek/Associated Press

A T-shirt Kobe Bryant wore underneath his jersey in high school sold for $5,000 Friday during an online auction via Leland's Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions.

The red Adidas shirt was autographed by Bryant, who's sudden death in late January has helped spark a surge in the market for his former items.

Here's how Leland's described the lot:

"In conjunction with Green Eyes Estate Sales in Michigan, Lelands is proud to be offering this Kobe Bryant game worn and signed T-shirt from the 1996 Magic Johnson Roundball Classic. Kobe was well on his way to becoming one of the greatest basketball players to ever play when he scored 21 points in the game at the young age of 17. After the game, he was swarmed by the media and eventually interviewed by Dick Vitale. Kobe was wearing this very T-shirt (Adidas patch prominent on left sleeve) during the televised interview. After the interview, the consignor managed to get some face time with young Kobe and asked for his shoes but settled for this signed T-shirt instead. Signed on top left shoulder in his high school full name signature and inscribed "#33." Signature certified by PSA and comes with LOA. Also comes with a ticket stub to the game. 10 percent of proceeds will be going to the Mamba Foundation."

Bryant spent his prep career at Lower Merion High School outside of Philadelphia, where he was named Naismith High School Player of the Year, Gatorade Men's National Basketball Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American.

Bryant would forgo the NCAA to jump straight to the NBA at 18 years old. He was drafted No. 13 overall by the Charlotte Hornets and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers shortly after, kicking off a 20-year Hall of Fame career that saw him win five NBA titles.