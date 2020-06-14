Lakers' Dwight Howard Says Basketball 'Will Only Be a Distraction' Right Now

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

When Kyrie Irving reportedly led a call of 80 or so NBA players Friday night to discuss pulling out of the NBA's 22-team restart plan in an effort to keep the national conversation focused on fighting systemic racism and police brutality, he was far from the only athlete willing to tank the season.

Among those who spoke up on the nearly two-hour call was current Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Howard agreed with Irving that playing basketball now could distract the public at large from committing to meaningful change and supported the idea of calling off the season.

In a statement provided to CNN's Jill Martin by Howard's agent, the veteran forward gave more context surrounding his thinking.

NBA players have been extremely vocal and active in protests around the country following the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in late May. Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry are among those who were seen marching in demonstrations.

On June 5, the National Basketball Players Association voted 28-0 to approve the league's proposed format for a resumed season at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Irving, who serves as one of six vice presidents on the NBPA executive committee, likely wouldn't travel to Florida either way as he continues to rehab from season-ending shoulder surgery in March.

Not all players agree with the sentiment held by Irving and Howard. Howard's colleague on the Lakers, LeBron James, believes the union can both resume the season and continue to work toward societal change, per The Athletic's Sam Amick.

So far no decision has been made by the NBPA to pull out of the restart, though NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has reportedly told players that they are under no obligation to join their teams should they feel uncomfortable.