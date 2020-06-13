Ja Morant Writes Letter Urging Kentucky Judge to Remove Confederate Statue

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sent a letter to Judge Kenneth C. Imes in Murray, Kentucky, on Thursday asking that a Confederate statue located in downtown Murray be removed.

Edward Alan Marlowe of the Paducah Sun tweeted the full letter sent by Morant:

Morant spent two seasons playing collegiately for the Murray State Racers from 2017 to '19 before getting selected second overall by the Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA draft.

                      

