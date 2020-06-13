Ja Morant Writes Letter Urging Kentucky Judge to Remove Confederate Statue

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sent a letter to Judge Kenneth C. Imes in Murray, Kentucky, on Thursday asking that a Confederate statue located in downtown Murray be removed.

Edward Alan Marlowe of the Paducah Sun tweeted the full letter sent by Morant:

Morant spent two seasons playing collegiately for the Murray State Racers from 2017 to '19 before getting selected second overall by the Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA draft.

