Woj: Kyrie Irving Has Reputation as 'Disruptor' vs. LeBron, NBA Establishment

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

As Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving prepares to help lead a call with rank-and-file members of the National Basketball Players Association on Friday night concerning the league's plan to restart the season at a bubble site in Orlando, Florida, the guard is apparently at odds with some of his fellow colleagues across the NBA.

Just ahead of the call Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Irving's reputation as a "disruptor" in some league circles. Wojnarowski wrote:

"Irving is expected to be a significant voice on a call Friday night that's expected to include a significant percentage of the league's players, sources said. Irving's been a leader in sharing his thoughts on race and wealth in America, asking how precisely a predominately black group of NBA players should proceed in this climate of racial transformation in the country.

"Irving has forged a reputation as a disruptor within his NBA career, and that's emerging again at this crucial moment for the NBA. Irving's stance has pitted himself against the league's establishment one more time, including his former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James. There's significant support to resume the season among the league's superstars—most of whom are on playoff contenders—and Irving seems to be relishing the clash."

Woj later spoke to one player who detailed Irving's message on Friday's call: "He's trying to give players a platform to be able to have a discussion -- on the bubble, racial equality and unity...It's a good call."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.