Klay Thompson Shares Autographed Message from Kobe Bryant: 'Rings, Rings, Rings'

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson shared a special message Kobe Bryant wrote to him when signing his book The Mamba Mentality: How I Play.

Thompson shared a photo of it Friday on Instagram, and it read, "To Klay, Rings, Rings, Rings, Rings... -Kobe Bryant."

The book was released in October 2018, and Thompson had already helped lead the Warriors to three championships by that time. Thompson is also a five-time All-Star and is widely considered one of the best shooters in the NBA.

Bryant, who was a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star in his own right, died in a helicopter crash in January. Bryant's daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in the crash as well.

Thompson's father, Mychal Thompson, played for the Los Angeles Lakers before Kobe entered the league, and Klay played against Kobe on multiple occasions in the first few years of his career.

Klay is among the winningest players in the NBA currently, but his Warriors struggled this season, as he sat out the entire campaign with a knee injury. On the heels of five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, the Dubs finished with the NBA's worst record this season at 15-50.

Even so, there are high hopes for the Warriors in 2020-21, as Thompson and Stephen Curry are expected to be healthy and ready to lead a core that also includes Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors figure to have one of the top picks in the NBA draft as well.

That means Thompson could be poised to win more of the rings that Bryant alluded to when he signed his book and presented it to Klay.