Lakers Legend Magic Johnson to Be Subject of New Feature-Film Documentary

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 12, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Magic Johnson reacts as he speaks to the press resigning as Los Angeles Lakers President of Basketball Operations before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on April 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Harry How/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson will be the subject of an upcoming documentary, per Brent Lang of Variety.

The project, which will be spearheaded by XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films, does not have a director at this time.

Lang provided a synopsis of what to expect: 

"The filmmakers say they have been granted 'unprecedented access' to the Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, whose dominance on the court helped drive the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships. The film will also rely on archival footage of Johnson, as well as interviews with the superstar, his family, fellow NBA players and business leaders."

Per Dan Loumena of the Los Angeles Times, the currently untitled documentary is set to drop sometime in 2021 and will cover his "glory days as a five-time NBA champion to his successful transition to entrepreneur."

Johnson had previously told Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier in April that a documentary covering his life was in the works:

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

"First, we got Michael Jordan (Last Dance), then we'll have [Kobe Bryant], right, and his doc, and then the Magic Man is coming out with his after that."

The Johnson documentary will come on the heels of The Last Dance, which covered Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty, with a primary focus on the 1997-98 championship team.

A documentary for Bryant has yet to be officially announced, but the focus may be on his 2015-16 season, which was his final NBA campaign.

ESPN's Baxter Holmes wrote the following in April:

"That season was Bryant's 20th in the purple and gold of Los Angeles. And just as the camera crew had unprecedented access to chronicle every moment of Jordan's final season with the Bulls, the same holds true for Bryant's final NBA season. The crew expanded in size during his last campaign, and as many as six personal camera crews were present during his 60-point finale."

Johnson won five NBA titles and an Olympic gold medal during his playing days. He also founded and owns Magic Johnson Enterprises, an investment company worth an estimated $1 billion.

Related

    Dr. Fauci Says NBA's Return-To-Play Plan Is 'Quite Creative'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dr. Fauci Says NBA's Return-To-Play Plan Is 'Quite Creative'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Assistant Lionel Hollins Wants to Be with Team in Orlando

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Assistant Lionel Hollins Wants to Be with Team in Orlando

    Corey Hansford
    via Lakers Nation

    Jeanie Buss Welcomes Pressure to Win

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Jeanie Buss Welcomes Pressure to Win

    Ron Gutterman
    via Lakers Nation

    The Perfect 1st-round Matchup for the Lakers in the Playoffs

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    The Perfect 1st-round Matchup for the Lakers in the Playoffs

    Ryan Ward
    via ClutchPoints