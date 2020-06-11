Nationals' Max Scherzer Takes Shot at MLB Owners over Comments on Net Profit

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer has been one of the most outspoken members of the MLB Players Association as the union looks to reach a deal with the league on resuming the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As MLB owners demand players reduce their wages, Scherzer continues to push back.

In a Thursday tweet, the 2019 World Series champion, who serves on the union's executive subcommittee and studied business finance at the University of Missouri, sent another shot at owners:

The owners have recently shared their side of the negotiations. Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts told ESPN's Jesse Rogers the amount of money owners are losing is "biblical," while St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. told local 590 radio, "The industry isn't very profitable, to be quite honest."

Those statements are at odds with the record revenue of $10.7 billion the league made in 2019, according to Forbes.

Scherzer called for the owners to open their books in late May:

MLB owners continue to decline that request.