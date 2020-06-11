Nationals' Max Scherzer Takes Shot at MLB Owners over Comments on Net Profit

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 11, 2020

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game againts the Houston Astros Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer has been one of the most outspoken members of the MLB Players Association as the union looks to reach a deal with the league on resuming the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

As MLB owners demand players reduce their wages, Scherzer continues to push back. 

In a Thursday tweet, the 2019 World Series champion, who serves on the union's executive subcommittee and studied business finance at the University of Missouri, sent another shot at owners: 

The owners have recently shared their side of the negotiations. Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts told ESPN's Jesse Rogers the amount of money owners are losing is "biblical," while St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. told local 590 radio, "The industry isn't very profitable, to be quite honest."

Those statements are at odds with the record revenue of $10.7 billion the league made in 2019, according to Forbes

Scherzer called for the owners to open their books in late May:

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

MLB owners continue to decline that request. 

Related

    Blaze Jordan, Viral Home-Run Phenom, Drafted by Red Sox

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Blaze Jordan, Viral Home-Run Phenom, Drafted by Red Sox

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    LSU sophomore Cole Henry joins long list of pitchers selected by Nationals in MLB Draft

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    LSU sophomore Cole Henry joins long list of pitchers selected by Nationals in MLB Draft

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Yankees' Draft Pick Grew Up a Red Sox Fan 😅

    New York's first-round pick Austin Wells fell in love with the Red Sox in '04: 'I'm definitely a big Yankee fan now'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yankees' Draft Pick Grew Up a Red Sox Fan 😅

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Draft 2020: Washington Nationals select Cole Henry with their 2nd Round pick (No. 55 overall)

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    MLB Draft 2020: Washington Nationals select Cole Henry with their 2nd Round pick (No. 55 overall)

    Patrick Reddington
    via Federal Baseball